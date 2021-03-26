JSW Energy's hydro power arm raises up to $750 million through bonds

Power producer JSW Energy's board of directors on Friday said its subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy Limited has issued green that raised long-term funds of up to $750 million.

The hydro power subsidiary is raising funds through senior-secured fixed-rate non-convertible in the international market, the SajjanJindal-led company said in a filing submitted to stock exchanges.

“The detailed disclosure will be made at the time of undertaking the issuance, as required under applicable law,” the company said in the filing.

The board also approved the appointment of Munesh Khanna as additional and independent director at for a period of five years with effect from March 26.

Shares of Limited today ended at Rs 87.35 per share on BSE, up 4.55 per cent from the previous day's close.