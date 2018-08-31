JSW Energy ups offer for Prayagraj Power a day after Tata Power JV gets LoI

Sajjan Jindal's is doing an encore in power with Generation Company (PPGCL) against the Tatas as it has done in steel with Bhushan Power & Steel.

A day after said the lenders to had issued a (LoI) to Pte for a 75.01 per cent stake, wrote to the lead lender, SBI, revising its offer. The new offer entails an upfront payment upwards of Rs 60 billion, factoring in tax liabilities and 15 per cent equity to the lenders. JSW’s letter was sent Thursday evening, said sources close to the development.

Resurgent Power is a joint venture based out of Singapore in which holds a 26 per cent stake through its wholly owned Singapore-based subsidiary, while the balance 74 per cent is owned by ICICI Venture and others.

Resurgent Power and were in the fray for the stressed power asset. The upfront payment offered by the two was understood to be the same at Rs 60 billion. JSW's revised offer, however, is upwards of Rs 60 billion, besides including more equity for the lenders and factoring in tax concerns. The latter two parameters had helped the JV score over JSW.

The letter also mentions that, if required, JSW is open to revising its offer further and will discuss the same with the lenders. The total outstanding debt of the company, formerly promoted by Jaiprakash Associates, was understood to be Rs 110 billion. is a 3X660MW coal-based power project in UP.

Lenders are likely to meet on Friday to discuss JSW’s revised offer, said sources. Since the asset is outside of the National Company Law Tribunal, decision making is likely to be quicker, they said.

It would not be the first time, though, that the two groups would be locking horns over stressed assets.

In the case of Bhushan Power & Steel, mandated by the for debt resolution under the (IBC), JSW Steel had revised its bid at the last minute, which prompted a rebid in the case. JSW Steel had revised its bid from Rs 110 billion, submitted in February, to Rs 180 billion ahead of a meeting of committee of creditors (CoC) to take a final call on the bids.

But moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which asked the CoC to decide on the existing resolution plans. Accordingly, was selected as the highest qualified bidder. It was not the first time that had been selected so, however. In end-June, lenders formally communicated to Tata Steel that it had been selected. However, fresh submissions from operational creditors and Liberty House stayed the voting on the resolution plan. Later, the decided to allow revised bids, but Tata Steel moved the Supreme Court. The apex court, however, refused to stay the process.

As things stand, JSW Steel has made the highest offer for Bhushan Power at Rs 193.50 billion in the rebid. The revised offers will be submitted by the lenders to the in a sealed for a directive.

But even before Bhushan Power, JSW and Tata Steel had bid for Bhushan Steel, under the IBC, which ultimately went to Tata Steel.

But the areas of conflict between the two groups are growing by the day. It started with steel and spread to mining with JSW Steel challenging the auction process for iron ore blocks in Odisha which appears to affect Tata Steel. The new battlefront, however, is power.