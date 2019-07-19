JSW Steel eyes packaging market, to invest Rs 1,000 cr in tinplate capacity

is investing close to Rs 1,000 crore in tinplate capacity, in tandem with India's pledge of eliminating single-use plastics by 2022.

At present, has an annual installed capacity of 3.5 lakh tonnes of tinplate. Of this, 1 lakh tonnes is being produced by its joint venture, JSW Vallabh Tinplate. The balance capacity of 2.5 lakh tonnes, which comes from the newly established facility at Tarapur, Maharashtra, is being doubled to 5 lakh tonnes, in a bid to capture the growing packaging market.

JSW is also rolling out JSW Platina, a premium tinplate targeted at the packaging industry.

Jayant Acharya, director - commercial, marketing & strategy, JSW Steel, said that JSW was the first steel company to introduce continuous annealing technology for making tinplate products in India.





JSW Platina would be thinner, brighter and stronger, explained Acharya. It can be used as packaging material for a wide range of products from food cans to battery and crown corks.

The technologically advanced continuous annealed tinplate is currently imported and JSW hopes to offer manufacturers an import substitution through JSW Platina.

"Our investment of close to Rs 1,000 crore in establishing our current tinplate making unit at Tarapur, as well as its capacity expansion, reflects the burgeoning opportunity for JSW Platina to become a preferred packaging alternative in India in the long-term," he said.



The packaging industry is currently growing at 8 - 9 per cent. However, Acharya believes that the Indian packaging industry was going through an evolution and the growth rate could increase going forward.

would move in line with the industry and, in 4-5 years, its tinplate capacity could be enhanced further to one million tonnes.

But, Acharya cautioned that the projections could go haywire as the possible potential of the industry could increase sharply with the increase in income.





"As income grows, the Tier-2 and rural segments would also get around to using packaged materials once the kirana stores start replacing the current form of packaging," pointed out Acharya.