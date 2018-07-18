JSW Steel gears up for next phase of growth, plans to raise Rs 250 bn

With Rs 450 billion in capital expenditure (capex) planned over the next 30-odd months, JSW Steel, the country’s largest in the segment by market value, is gearing up for the next phase of growth. The levers would be higher volume, better product mix, backward integration and de-risking by entering newer markets.

All these should help the JSW Steel stock (which is to enter the National Stock Exchange's benchmark Nifty index, dislodging pharma maker Lupin), sustain its outperformance. As compared to a seven per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex on the BSE and a ...