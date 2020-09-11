JSW Steel may bid for Gontermann Peipers as firm gets admitted to NCLT

Sajjan Jindal-controlled may bid for Gontermann Peipers (India) Limited – a firm promoted by Pramod and Vinod Mittal -admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last year.

The cast and forged rolls maker was admitted to last December after an operational creditor filed an application under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on grounds of default of Rs 22.85 lakh.

Sources familiar with the matter said that there were three short-listed applicants for Gontermann. Apart from JSW Steel, a Kolkata-based company and an asset reconstruction company (ARC) had also submitted EOIs. Earlier, a Chinese company, Xingtai Delong, had also shown interest, but it stepped back in the wake of deteriorating Indo-China relations.

Resolution plans would have to be submitted by October 8, they said. declined to comment on whether it would submit a bid. The company, however, has been evaluating a bid for Gontermann even before it was admitted to

has already won assets under IBC. In FY18-19, JSW Steel completed the acquisition of Monnet Ispat & Energy jointly with AION Investments. Monnet is a primary steel producer that manufacturer and sells sponge iron, steel, ferroalloys along with billets and pellets. It also bagged a much bigger asset, Bhushan Power & Steel, through a Rs 19,700 crore bid. However, it got mired in legal proceedings and is now in the last leg of hearing in the Supreme Court.

Asian Colour Coated Ispat, another asset that JSW bagged, is also dragging. Lenders had approved JSW Steel’s Rs 1,550 crore bid, but US-based Interups Inc moved to accept its offer for the downstream unit. The matter is in the tribunal now.

Gontermann, however, is a smaller asset. It owes financial creditors around Rs 261 crore and total admitted claims including those of operational creditors and workmen/employees are to the tune of Rs 327 crore.

Sources, however, indicated that Gontermann has surplus land which gives scope for expansion of facilities.

Industry experts believed that the Covid-19 pandemic could result in a consolidation in the steel sector as smaller players were reeling under the crisis.

While integrated steel producers are operating at 85-90 per cent capacity, the average capacity utilisation in the sector is at around 60 per cent, which indicates that secondary producers that account for 50 per cent of production are in dire straits.

JSW Steel has an aggressive plan for expansion to maintain market share in the expanding Indian steel market. Its expansion of capacity at Dolvi Works from 5 to 10 million tonne got delayed due to the lockdown and is now likely to be commissioned in the second half of FY2021. In the next decade, the company plans to increase the capacity from 18 million tonnes to 45 million tonnes.