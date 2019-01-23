JSW Steel might not be 'done and dusted' with insolvent Essar Steel

JSW Steel’s interest in insolvent Essar Steel does not seem over. “It’s not done and dusted. It’s not over till it’s over,” said Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Group, in an interview to BloombergQuint, at the prospects of a partnership with the Ruias for Essar Steel. Adding: “There could be.

There is a possibility. Whatever deal will happen, it will happen upfront.” Jindal is in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum meet. JSW Steel was in the race for Essar as an investor in a step-down subsidiary of Numetal, in which ...