JSW Steel reports consolidated loss before tax at Rs 643 cr in Q1

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel reported a consolidated loss before tax of Rs 643 crore in the June quarter, as against a profit before tax of Rs 1,770 crore in the corresponding period last year as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted operations for almost a month.

The company’s consolidated revenue in the period under review toppled 41 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,454 crore.

"The Covid-19 outbreak and measures to contain it caused an abrupt disruption and slow down of economic activity. With significant supply chain constraints, shortage of workforce and with a view to ensure safety across all areas of operations, the company scaled down/suspended operations towards the end of March 2020," said the company in a statement.

Since the end of April, operations have gradually been ramped up, and in the months of May and June JSW Steel facilities

operated at an average capacity utilisation of 80 percent, it said.





ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu adds 6,785 new Covid-19 cases, state's total tally at 199,749

Indian crude steel production declined by 41.6 percent year-on-year during the quarter and finished steel consumption was lower

by 55 per cent year-on-year due to a nationwide lockdown in the month of April and subsequent gradual relaxations in May.

While domestic demand remained subdued during Q1FY21, India emerged as a major steel exporter with export volumes of 5.54 million tonne during the quarter, implying a 3x increase over the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated net loss in the quarter gone by stood at Rs 582 crore as against a profit of Rs 1,008 crore in the same period last year. The bottomline received some cushioning via tax credit of Rs 61 crore, which resulted in marginal contraction of losses for the company’s bottomline.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 lockdown: No flight operations at Kolkata airport on July 25, 29

The company's consolidated operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,341 crore compared to the EBITDA margin of 11.4 percent in the quarter gone by.

The company’s consolidated net debt/equity stood at 1.54x at the end of June quarter as against 1.48x at the end of 4QFY20, while net debt/EBITDA stood at 5.74x in the period under review as against 4.50x at the end of Q4FY20.

Project execution at all locations is ramping up slowly as the workforce availability is gradually improving, informed JSW Steel.

During the quarter, the company spent Rs 2,369 crore for capex as against a total planned capex spend of Rs 9,000 crore for FY21.