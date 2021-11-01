JSW Steel's US arm begins phase-II upgrade to reach newer markets

Limited’s US arm (USA) Inc today commenced its second phase to upgrade the plate mill facility located at Baytown in Texas.

Expected to complete in the second half of 2023, phase II is part of JSW USA’s plan to grow its steel manufacturing operations in Baytown.

This project involves addition of 4-Hi finishing mill, pre-leveler, accelerated cooling system/direct quench (ACC/DQ), cooling beds and new roll shop, said the Sajjan Jindal-led company in its release today.

“The continuation of these strategic capital upgrades at our facilities in USA will further strengthen JSW USA’s position as a high-quality, low-cost provider of melted and manufactured products. The beginning of phase II project reiterates our commitment to stay invested and grow in Baytown, Texas. This project is part of the $ 260 million investment committed by JSW to enhance the quality of our products, improve productivity, yields and the overall cost-effectiveness of our Baytown Plate Mill,” the release quoted Parth Jindal, director at JSW USA as saying.

Upon completion of phase-II, JSW USA will be in a position to deliver high quality products and also enter new markets.

“The phase-II project at Baytown will support the requirement of on and offshore wind tower, agriculture, construction, storage tank and surface critical market segments,” the release quoted Mark Bush, chief executive officer of JSW USA as saying.