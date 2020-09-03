Jubilant Foodwork's Q1 show stands testimony to its edge over Westlife

Though Jubilant FoodWorks’ June 2020 quarter was muted amid Covid-19-led lockdown, higher share of delivery/takeaways helped it edge past listed peer Westlife Development. This also explains why the stock was more in demand than that of Westlife; while Jubilant gained over 86 per cent from its March lows, Westlife’s uptick was a third of that.

While Jubilant is an Indian franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Westlife runs McDonald’s India (south and west) operations. Jubilant’s Q1 update indicates that its operations have reached about 85 per cent of its year-ago ...