Sameer Khetarpal joins Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO, managing director

has roped in Sameer Khetarpal as its managing director and chief executive officer, the company said in a release.

Shareholders have also approved Khetarpal at the food major’s annual general meeting on August 30.

Khetarpal join after 6.5 years at Amazon, where he conceptualised, launched and scaled several businesses like Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food and Amazon Pharmacy.

During his 25 year-long career, he has worked in e-commerce and management consulting.



Prior to Amazon, Khetarpal served as a partner at McKinsey and Company, where he served several hi-tech clients on topics related to business building and transformation, and was instrumental in building data driven service lines used by several Fortune 500 .

He has also worked with GE Capital and Hindustan Unilever.

Throughout his career, Sameer has been driven by a passion to serve customers and build businesses by leveraging technology,” the company said in a release.