Jubilant FoodWorks consolidated net profit jumps three-fold in Q4

Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over threefold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 105.30 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). Profit growth was led by a low base and momentum in delivery sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

The firm's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,037.85 crore in Q4, up 14.21 per cent from Rs 908.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"This was driven by Domino's like-for-like (LFL) sales growth (adjusted for temporary restaurant closures) of 15.1 per cent in the quarter under review," the company said.

Same-store growth (SSG) stood at 11.8 per cent in Q4.