Jubilant FoodWorks consolidated net profit jumps three-fold in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks gains 8% on strong sales recovery in December quarter
Yet another data leak: One million credit cards of Domino's Pizza customers
After strong Q3 show, Jubilant FoodWorks is back in expansion mode
Diversified base offers several growth opportunities for Jubilant FoodWorks
Covid-19 pandemic pushes Jubilant FoodWorks to diversify operations
-
Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported over threefold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 105.30 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). Profit growth was led by a low base and momentum in delivery sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.
The firm's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,037.85 crore in Q4, up 14.21 per cent from Rs 908.75 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
"This was driven by Domino's like-for-like (LFL) sales growth (adjusted for temporary restaurant closures) of 15.1 per cent in the quarter under review," the company said.
Same-store growth (SSG) stood at 11.8 per cent in Q4.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU