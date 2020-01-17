Jubilant FoodWorks may still be a tasty bite for investors as stock gains

The stock of Westlife Development (Westlife), which runs the McDonald’s chain in the southern and western parts of the country, has always enjoyed premium valuation over its only listed peer — Jubilant FoodWorks (Jubilant). However, despite a higher base, the latter’s robust growth potential is likely to provide impetus to its valuation.

The recent outperformance of Jubilant — which is the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal — is also an indication that its stock is catching up on the valuation front. In the ...