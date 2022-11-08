JUST IN
SBFC Finance files Rs 1,600-crore IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi
Business Standard

Jubilant FoodWorks net rises 10% in July-Sept quarter on high demand

Jubilant Foodworks' quarterly app downloads were at a record 9 million

Topics
Jubilant FoodWorks  | Domino's Pizza | Q2 results

Sharleen D'Souza 

Jubilant Foods runs the chain of Domino's Pizza stores in India.
Jubilant Foods runs the chain of Domino's Pizza stores in India.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs Domino’s Pizza restaurants in India, saw its net profit up 10 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2FY23) as it saw an uptick in demand across all formats.

In the quarter, its net profit stood at Rs 131.53 crore. It’s revenue from operations grew 16.6 per cent to Rs 1301.5 crore. The firm said its like-to-like growth stand at 8.4 per cent in Q2.

It further added that the dine-in and takeaway channels, combined, witnessed strong year-on-year growth while delivery channel registered handsome growth on a high base.

During the quarter, Jubilant Foodworks opened 76 new Domino’s stores taking its store count in India to 1,701. The company entered 22 new cities during the quarter and is now present in 371 cities across India. It also opened two new stores; one for Popeyes and one for Dunkin’.

Reportedly, Jubilant Foodworks' quarterly app downloads were at a record 9 million.

In Sri Lanka, the company registered system sales growth of 37 per cent during the quarter and opened four new stores, taking the network strength to 40 stores.

Whereas, in Bangladesh, the system sales grew by 42 per cent. Jubilant Foodworks opened one new outlet in Bangladesh, thus taking the store count to 11.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks said that the company has delivered strong top-line growth supported by robust like-for-like growth in Domino’s, led by 'our digital and physical footprint'.

"Despite inflation, our performance on margins has been consistent and strong, driven by disciplined cost control and calibrated pricing actions in the past,” he added.

In Jubilant FoodWorks' press release, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman said that the loyalty, regional menu innovation, sharp digital focus and continued strength of onground operational execution defined the company's record Q2 performance, despite the challenges of high inflation.

"We have made significant progress against our strategic priorities and remain confident in continuing a sustainable, profitable growth trajectory,” he said.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:11 IST

`
