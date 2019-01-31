Jubilant FoodWorks regains its flavour, net profit surges 46% to Rs 96 cr

At a time when many investors were worried about the impact of online aggregators on listed food chains, Jubilant FoodWorks — the maker of Domino’s pizza — surprised the Street with a better-than-expected December quarter (Q3) performance.

Sales (operating revenue) rose 16.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 929.1 crore, while net profit surged 46.2 per cent to Rs 96.5 crore, as against analysts’ expectations of Rs 915 crore and Rs 84 crore, respectively. Strong same-store sales (SSS) growth of 14.6 per cent, ahead of estimates at 10-11 per cent ...