June quarter results: Retail lenders spur consumer demand across industries

Revenue and profit growth rebounded across industries in the June 2018 quarter, thanks to the favourable base-effect and an uptick in consumer demand from a low base last financial year.

Consumer demand had taken a beating in the first half of 2017 calendar year due to the twin effects of demonetisation and de-stocking prior to the roll-out of the goods and services tax, beginning July 1, 2017. Private consumption-related sectors have done well during the quarter but discretionary spending (automobiles and consumer durable) had done better than non-discretionary spending such as personal ...