Kalaari Capital participates in Vokal's $6.5 million Series A round

Vokal, a vernacular knowledge sharing platform, has recently raised a $6.5 million Series A, which saw participation from along with Shunwei Capital, 500 startups, Accel India and Blume Ventures.

Bengaluru-based is a peer-to-peer knowledge and opinion-sharing platform for India’s non-English Internet users. is currently in Hindi and launching in multiple languages in the next few months itself. It also has a live video streaming feature where experts share their knowledge with users.

The product is a few months old and already boasts of more than 300,000 questions with 1,000s of them pouring in every day on varied topics that are very unique to India, the company said in a statement.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and chief executive officer of said in a statement that there is a need to enable the next 500 million internet users with a strong meaningful reason to use the Internet.

Vokal is building towards that and has the potential to be one of the largest internet in India, he added.

We believe most vernacular users will begin their internet journey consuming content in many forms - entertainment, news, information and knowledge. Vokal is a solution for knowledge and information needs of vernacular users through a unique platform that has a voice and video first approach, organically growing a strong community of creators and consumers, and 100% platform-originated content, Darshit Vora, Principal at said.