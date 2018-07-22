Kalanithi Maran to approach Delhi High Court seeking control of SpiceJet

Media tycoon and his will be approaching the Delhi High Court seeking direction to restore him as the promoter of SpiceJet, in the wake of an arbitration tribunal order rejecting its claims on account of non-issuance of by the airlines. The tribunal had last week ruled in SpiceJet's favour by observing that the non-issuance of warrants cannot be treated as a breach committed by the airline and its Chairman and Managing Director

Sources close to Maran said that they have partially won the matter considering the arbitration tribunal has asked SpiceJet to refund Rs 5.79 billion, the subscription amount Maran made for warrants and preference shares. However, it would be moving the High Court asking for restitution, to bring back the ownership of the airlines to Maran and KAL Airways, alleging that the current promoters are not issuing the 24 per cent shares on conversion of warrants and preference shares.





"We had demanded the return of application money paid by Mr Maran and towards the issue of warrants and preference shares. Since neither the warrants, nor the preference shares were allotted by Spicejet and since the refunds too were not forthcoming we had to resort to legal remedies. Our plea has been accepted by the panel of arbitrators and these amounts have been ordered to be repaid in full by SpiceJet along with accumulated interest as advised," said S L Narayanan, Chief Financial Officer of Sun Group.

"Our fundamental ground is on the doctrine of restitution which ought to apply in this case since SpiceJet Ltd attributed its inability to honour contractual commitments due to the impossibility of performance. Therefore, as a natural corollary, we believe that the erstwhile promoters ought to be restored to their earlier position with respect to the share transfer transaction," he added.

Maran sold his 58.46 per cent stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, its current Chairman, for a nominal Rs 2 in 2015, after a financial crunch crippled its operation. The two sides have been locked in litigation since. Maran has accused SpiceJet of breach of an agreement, for not issuing him 189 million and preference shares, despite his Rs 6.79 billion infusion.



The warrants, if converted into equity, would have given Maran and his a 24 per cent stake in the airline. SpiceJet contended these could not be issued as it did not get the BSE’s approval.

The tribunal comprising retired judges Arijit Pasayat, H L Gokhale and K S P Radhakrishnan, held that Maran will be entitled to a refund of Rs 5.79 billion, the subscription amount he made for warrants and preference shares. Maran had sought Rs 13.23 billion toward loss due to non-issue of the The tribunal did not accept this, as it had decided SpiceJet did not violate the agreement.

It has also asked both sides to see if preference shares could be issued to Maran, subject to him fulfilling certain terms of the agreement. Maran will be entitled to refund of an additional Rs 2.7 billion if there is no agreement on the issue of preference shares. The refund amount is lower as the tribunal allowed a counter claim by the airline, according to the reports.