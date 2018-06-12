BSNL case: CBI moves Madras High Court against acquittal of Maran brothers

The (CBI) on Tuesday has moved the challenging a trial court order which discharged Kalanithi Maran, and seven others in the BSNL

During the period between 2004 and 2007, had been accused of misusing his power and allegedly providing the wrong cell phone connections of Chennai BSNL to Sun Telecom, owned by his brother

The CBI alleged that the government has lost Rs 1.78 crore in revenue to

The CBI in 2013 filed a petition in a special court in this case against former general manager of Chennai BSNL (K.B. Brahmanathan), former Deputy General Manager of the company, Velusamy, former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his personal secretary Gauthamman, Sun Television's Chief Technology Officer Kannan, Electrician Ravi, President

Earlier on March 14 Chennai CBI judge Natarajan questioned the case and released the case.

The upheld the appeal of the CBI against this order, since the petition stated that the trial court did not formally examine the documents in regard to this case.

The trial court dismissed all of the cases filed by the petition seeking the release of four persons.

Former telecom minister and his brother were discharged on March 14 by a (CBI) court.

The inquiry should be ordered to cancel the order issued by the trial court and order the seven to face the trial.

The judge has been ordered to reply by 20th of this month.

The case pertains to alleged illegal setting up of the telephone exchange at Dayanidhi Maran's residence during his tenure as the Union Telecom Minister from 2004 to 2007. The 764 high-speed data lines of (BSNL) were then allegedly used for doing business transactions involving Sun Network, a channel run by his brother Kalanithi Maran.