Kalyan Jewellers Q1 consolidated loss narrows to Rs 51 crore

-
ALSO READ
Akshaya Tritiya begins on sombre note; jewellers expect 10-15% sales
Kalyan Jewellers IPO opens Tuesday: A good long-term bet, say analysts
Kalyan Jewellers profit after tax jumps 54% to Rs 73.87 cr in Mar quarter
Kalyan Jewellers makes weak debut; lists 15% below the issue price
Kalyan Jewellers plans 14 new showrooms in post IPO expansion
-
Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 51.30 crore for the quarter ended June.
The consolidated loss of the company stood at Rs 85.87 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a growth of 109.19 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 1,636.77 crore, compared to Rs 782.40 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The company said the growth in revenue was primarily driven by robust sales momentum across stores both prior to, and post lockdowns in the recently concluded quarter, as well as a low base in the last financial year.
While the India revenue grew by 94 per cent, the Middle East growth was 183 per cent, it added.
"The outcome of the first quarter has been above our expectations and we are happy with the overall performance. The pace of demand recovery witnessed in the just concluded quarter was higher than what we experienced in Q1FY21, and the momentum in the stores that were operational was similar and comparable to that in Q4FY21," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement.
The compulsory hallmarking move by the government will play a significant role in transforming the sector and making it more transparent, while also accelerating the shift from unorganised to organised, he noted.
"The organised players in our sector have significant tailwinds and we are well positioned to address this opportunity," he added.
The company's retail footprint is spread across 146 stores in 21 states in the country and four countries in the Middle East.
Kalyan Jewellers added nine new stores in the recently concluded quarter - four in Tamil Nadu, three in Telangana and one each in Gujarat and Kerala.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU