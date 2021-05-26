KEC International unperturbed even as second Covid wave postpones tenders

Despite tendering in the engineering and capital goods industry facing postponement due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, KEC International remains unperturbed eyeing overseas orders to make up for domestic order loss. “Tenders are getting postponed currently in the domestic market as clients are facing operational issues due to Covid-19. But for us, there are huge tenders that have come out in Saudi last week.

There are tenders elsewhere, too, and so we (KEC) need not stick to the India story. Even if India suffers for some more time (due to the second wave), we have ...