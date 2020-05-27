JUST IN
Business Standard

Kent RO withdraws ad, apologises for depicting helps as Covid-19 carriers

The ad, featuring Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol as campaigners, drew heavy criticism on social media

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Dr Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems
The advertisement is contrary to the beliefs and professional standards of Kent, he added

After facing flak on social media, Kent RO Systems on Wednesday said it has taken down its controversial 'Atta & Bread Maker' advertisement that portrayed domestic helps as infection carriers.

The Noida-based firm's advertisment cautioned against kneading of flour to make dough by a help claiming that "her hands might be infected" and suggested using the company's product for the same purpose.

The ad, featuring BJP leader and actress Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol, drew heavy criticism on social media.

"Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated and was wrong. And therefore, it was immediately withdrawn. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially to the people whose sentiments were hurt," Kent RO Systems chairman and managing director Mahesh Gupta said in a statement.
 


The advertisement is contrary to the beliefs and professional standards of Kent, he added.

"We will investigate how our advertisement standards were compromised and we will further take corrective and preventive action so that such incidents are not repeated in future," Gupta said adding that "we support and respect all sections of the society and apologise for the mistake".

Kent is one of the leading players in the RO Water Purifier category and has expanded to several product categories such as air purifiers, water softeners, cooking appliances and vacuum cleaners.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 20:40 IST

