Key deals last week: Sequoia India, Beenext, KAE Capital Mgmt, and more

-
-
1 Includes IIFL Alternative Asset Advisors
2 Includes Kalaari Capital Advisors
3 Includes 500 Startups IV LP, Asuka Holdings Inc.
There were 7 deals worth $17.34 million and 1 exit worth $4.83 million in the last seven days ended October 24, 2018
Source: VCCEdge
