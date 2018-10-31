JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SoftBank arm, Essel group to jointly develop 500-MW solar park in India
Business Standard

Key deals last week: Steadview Capital Master, Lighthouse Advisors and more

There were 11 deals worth $72.09 million and 1 exits worth $17.01 million in the last seven days

Business Standard 

chart




chart

chart

chart

chart
First Published: Wed, October 31 2018. 22:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements