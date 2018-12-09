KFC is banking heavily on a franchise-heavy model for expansion

Higher capital spend and higher operating expenses for company-owned restaurants on the one hand, and the ease in expansion through a franchisee model on the other, have encouraged many restaurant companies to shift towards a fully franchised model. Case in point McDonald’s.

Globally McDonald’s is moving towards a situation where 95 per cent of its stores will be franchised. KFC, that operates as a subsidiary of Yum! Restaurants in India since 1995, a year before of its biggest rival McDonald’s set foot in the country, seems to be moving in the same direction after ...