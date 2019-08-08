Kia Motors rolls out its first car for India from Andhra Pradesh facility

on Thursday rolled out the production version of its first car for India, the Seltos, manufactured at its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The company further announced the commencement of mass production of the Seltos.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO of India said, “The roll-out of the first Seltos is an emotional moment for all of us, especially for the people at the plant as we worked together relentlessly to build the future of in India."

The 536-acre facility, with an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles, will also have the the capability to produce hybrid and electric vehicles.

The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. It will be available will have a highly efficient, brand new Smartstream engine that will come in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel, and the first in the segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol, offering the a balance of performance and efficiency. The mid-size SUV offers three automatic transmission variants – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with a 6-speed Manual Transmission, thereby providing a range of engine and gearbox options to consumers that suit their needs and driving style.

The Seltos will be launched on August 22, 2019. Since the commencement of pre-booking on July 16, 2019, Kia Seltos has already received bookings for 23,311 units in a short span of just tthree weeks, according to the latest report issued by the company today.