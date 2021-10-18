Kilburn Engineering MD Subir Chaki hacked to death in Kolkata

JUST IN
DoT tells Airtel, Voda Idea, Jio to decide on AGR moratorium in 10 days
The bodies of Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at an ancestral building owned by the businessman on Sunday night

Press Trust of India 

Subir Chaki, (pictured) the Managing Director of prominent engineering firm Kilburn Engineering, and his driver were found killed in Gariahat locality of south Kolkata, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Chaki (61) and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back at an ancestral building owned by the businessman on Sunday night.

While the body of Chaki was found in a pool of blood on the second floor, that of his driver was recovered from the first floor of the building on Kakulia Road.

Chaki, who had bought an apartment in New Town, where he lived with his wife and mother, wanted to sell off the property, police said.

First Published: Mon, October 18 2021. 23:31 IST

