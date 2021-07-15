Kirloskar family feud: SC adjourns hearing on Sanjay's plea to July 27

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

SUPREME COURT

The Supreme Court today adjourned hearing on a plea filed by Sanjay Kirloskar, promoter of Kirloskar Brothers, to July 27 following a request by his counsel. Sanjay Kirloskar, who is in an ownership dispute with his brothers—Atul and Rahul -- had moved the Supreme Court to appeal against a Bombay High Court order, which had ordered an arbitration as per a family settlement.
The dispute between the siblings got ignited after Rahul and Atul acquired La Gajjar Machineries in 2017, which competes with Sanjay’s Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. As per Sanjay, the companies run by his siblings cannot compete with his KBL, as per a family settlement signed in 2009. Sanjay wants the dispute to be tried in a Pune civil court but the Bombay High Court sent the entire dispute to arbitration as per the family settlement agreement of 2009. The three brothers are among the fourth generation of the Kirloskar family who fought many a battles with each other in the past.

First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 21:31 IST

