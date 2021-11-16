Kitchenware brand Wonderchef raises $20 mn from Sixth Sense Ventures

Wonderchef Home Appliances, a premium kitchenware brand, has raised $20 million in a round led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Other investors in this round are Godrej Family office, Malpani group and a few HNIs.

Founded by Ravi Saxena in 2009, the company markets its products through an omni-channel distribution network. Over the past three years, the company has been developing Wonderchef into a digital-first brand with a focus on online sales. This has led to the company’s online sales share to jump from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of the total revenue..

Sixth Sense Ventures along with a group of renowned family offices invested Rs 150 crore in a combination of primary and secondary investment. In this round, Mauritius based investment firm Capvent who had invested in Wonderchef in 2015 took an exit. The primary capital raised will be used for strengthening online presence and capability, expanding and deepening distribution network, and enhancing branding initiatives.

Ravi Saxena, Founder of Wonderchef said, “We are elated and excited about having Sixth Sense on-board in this growth journey as we begin Wonderchef 2.0 journey.”