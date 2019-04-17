KKR back to promoter financing, working with banks for term loans

US-based investor KKR is going back to promoter financing, with structured credit deals and balance sheet solutions, at a time when liquidity has become tight in the market.

KKR is in talks with promoters of companies to put together long-term holding company financing that can help the latter consolidate their debt, said B V Krishnan, chief executive officer at KKR India Financial Services, one of the two main non-bank finance corporations (NBFCs) of KKR in the country. The other NBFC is KKR India Asset Finance, a realty-focused one; Singaporean sovereign fund GIC is one of the main ...