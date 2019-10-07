Kogta Financial raises Rs 300 cr in round led by Malaysia's Creador

Kogta Financial (India) has raised Rs 300 crore in a Series C funding round led by Malaysia based private equity firm Creador IV L.P., along with Morgan Stanley Private Equity. The Jaipur-based retail non-banking financial company specializes in secured retail, used and new vehicles and

The company said it has significantly expanded its branch network and has augmented its second-line of the management team and borrowing relationships. It is now poised to reap the benefits of this expansion post the fresh fund infusion.

“The experienced team at Creador will help us further strengthen our systems and processes as we progress towards becoming a world-class institution,” Arun Kogta, MD and CEO of Kogta. “We hope to continue on our growth trajectory and increase penetration across chosen geographies without compromising on credit quality.”

Founded in 1996, Kogta operates 105 branches across 8 states in Central and West India serving over 30,000 active customers. The firm offers financing for used and new commercial vehicles, cars and tractors, along with loans to MSME segment. It operates across places such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. As on September 30, the company had a loan book of about Rs 825 crore.

“The company has demonstrated strong scale-up since the new team took over in 2008, while prudently managing risks, especially in the challenging used commercial vehicle space,” said Anand Narayan, Managing Partner at Creador Advisors India LLP. “With a continued focus on secured retail lending, presence in high growth markets, robust IT system and collections mechanism, Kogta is uniquely positioned to thrive in the Indian financial services sector.”

Arjun Saigal, Co-Head of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in India, said post its initial investment in November 2018, Kogta has scaled up operations across eight states, with a sharp focus on asset quality and asset-liability management.