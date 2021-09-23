Kolkata-based RP Sanjeev Goenka Group ventures into personal care

-
Kolkata-based RP Sanjeev Goenka Group (RPSGG), which has diverse business interests, on Thursday ventured into the country’s Rs 70,000 crore personal care market.
This is the second major fast-moving consumer goods category that the group has entered in five years.
According to Shashwat Goenka, sector head, retail & FMCG at RPG, it will initially expand its presence in the herbal-natural hair-care and skin-care segments.
To begin with, it has launched nine products in the two categories and starting distribution through e-commerce, select modern trade and general trade channels. While it will cover pan-Indian through Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa, in general trade, it initially targets markets like Delhi-NCR and Karnataka.
