Kolkata-based RP Sanjeev Goenka Group ventures into personal care

Kolkata-based RP Sanjeev Goenka Group (RPSGG), which has diverse business interests, on Thursday ventured into the country’s Rs 70,000 crore personal care market.

This is the second major fast-moving consumer goods category that the group has entered in five years.

According to Shashwat Goenka, sector head, retail & FMCG at RPG, it will initially expand its presence in the herbal-natural hair-care and skin-care segments.

To begin with, it has launched nine products in the two categories and starting distribution through e-commerce, select modern trade and general trade channels. While it will cover pan-Indian through Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa, in general trade, it initially targets markets like Delhi-NCR and Karnataka.