Korean firm Krafton invests $5.4 mn in Indian gaming studio Nautilus

-
ALSO READ
South Korean video game firm Krafton bets big on India opportunity
JetSynthesys acquires top e-sports firm Skyesports for undisclosed sum
JetSynthesys becomes Warner Music's India partner under strategic deal
Adar Poonawalla picks up 20% stake in social media platform Wakau
Krafton removes 2.5 mn accounts in a month to stem cheating on Indian PUBG
-
JetSynthesys-owned Indian mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile has secured a funding of $5.4 million from South Korean gaming company Krafton.
The gaming studio aims to deepen its penetration in more markets across the world and broaden its scope to include a multitude of different sports games in addition to cricket. Krafton’s expertise and experience will enable Nautilus to accelerate their growth in India and improvise the overall gaming infrastructure.
Founded in 2013, Nautilus develops and publishes cricket games. In October 2020, JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company had acquired a 100 per cent stake in Nautilus for an undisclosed sum.
Nautilus currently boasts of more than 100 million downloads and 10 million monthly active users (MAUs).
Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys and Chairman of Nautilus said, “Krafton has been a key player in the global mobile gaming space and we’re glad to join forces with them to take our Indian studio on to a global stage.”
“Anuj (Mankar) and team Nautilus are amongst our country’s most successful game development teams, having won several awards over the years and taking the company to newer heights. With this partnership we aim to scale Nautilus Mobile’s already robust gaming portfolio bolstering their growth trajectory further,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU