Korean firm Krafton invests $5.4 mn in Indian gaming studio Nautilus

JetSynthesys-owned Indian mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile has secured a of $5.4 million from South Korean gaming company Krafton.

The gaming studio aims to deepen its penetration in more markets across the world and broaden its scope to include a multitude of different sports games in addition to cricket. Krafton’s expertise and experience will enable Nautilus to accelerate their growth in India and improvise the overall gaming infrastructure.

Founded in 2013, Nautilus develops and publishes cricket games. In October 2020, JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company had acquired a 100 per cent stake in Nautilus for an undisclosed sum.

Nautilus currently boasts of more than 100 million downloads and 10 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys and Chairman of Nautilus said, “Krafton has been a key player in the global mobile gaming space and we’re glad to join forces with them to take our Indian studio on to a global stage.”

“Anuj (Mankar) and team Nautilus are amongst our country’s most successful game development teams, having won several awards over the years and taking the company to newer heights. With this partnership we aim to scale Nautilus Mobile’s already robust gaming portfolio bolstering their growth trajectory further,” he added.