Kotak AMC rejigs management; Iyer made CEO of investment advisory business

Asset Management Company (AMC) has rejigged its fund management team with Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (CIO), debt, moving to Kotak Investment Advisors with effect from November 1. Iyer was been associated with the for over 22 years.

Deepak Agrawal has been appointed as the new CIO, debt. Another fund manager, Abhishek Bisen has been elevated to the position of head, fixed income position.

"Lakshmi’s new role as the CEO, investment advisory business is a testimony to her two decade journey at Kotak Group. As CIO, fixed income and head, products, she has contributed immensely to the growth and business journey of KMAMC," the Kotak Group said in a press release.

Lakshmi termed the shift as a logical extension to her current role. "As a part of the advisory team, I will get to go beyond debt and look at other asset classes as well. The responsibilities at the new position will include understanding customer requirements and suggesting suitable investment strategies across asset classes," she said.