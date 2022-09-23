JUST IN
Business Standard

Kotak AMC rejigs management; Iyer made CEO of investment advisory business

Fund manager Deepak Agrawal has been appointed as the new CIO, debt. Another fund manager, Abhishek Bisen has been elevated to the position of head, fixed income position

Topics
Kotak Mahindra | AMC | Kotak Asset Management

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Kotak mahindra bank

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) has rejigged its fund management team with Lakshmi Iyer, chief investment officer (CIO), debt, moving to Kotak Investment Advisors with effect from November 1. Iyer was been associated with the AMC for over 22 years.

Fund manager Deepak Agrawal has been appointed as the new CIO, debt. Another fund manager, Abhishek Bisen has been elevated to the position of head, fixed income position.

"Lakshmi’s new role as the CEO, investment advisory business is a testimony to her two decade journey at Kotak Group. As CIO, fixed income and head, products, she has contributed immensely to the growth and business journey of KMAMC," the Kotak Group said in a press release.

Lakshmi termed the shift as a logical extension to her current role. "As a part of the advisory team, I will get to go beyond debt and look at other asset classes as well. The responsibilities at the new position will include understanding customer requirements and suggesting suitable investment strategies across asset classes," she said.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 20:11 IST

`
