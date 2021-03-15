Kotak Investment, Allianz Group tie-up for India's private credit market

-
ALSO READ
Kotak Investment, Allianz tie up for investing in Indian pvt credit market
Delayed US election a bigger risk for global financial markets: Ritu Arora
RBI gives Uday Kotak another three years as MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 consolidated net up 11% at Rs 2,602 cr on robust NII
Kotak raises $380 mn in eleventh realty fund, total mop-up crosses $2.2 bn
-
Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL), the fund manager of Kotak Mahindra Group and Allianz Investment Management — the investment management arm of Germany’s Allianz Group — said on Monday that they have tied up to invest in India’s private credit market.
In February 2021, Allianz made its maiden investment of $150 million in KIAL’s 11th real estate debt fund that achieved a closure of $380 million. KIAL’s real estate fund primarily focuses on financing early- and late-stage projects across India.
Allianz’s total private credit investments in the country is worth about $650 million and it is looking to increase it to $1 billion in 2021, KIAL said. A number of global investors such as Canada’s CPPIB, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Baring Private Equity are betting big on private credit in the country.
Allianz had tied up with Shapoorji Pallonji’s PE arm to invest in commercial properties earlier. KIAL has raised and managed funds worth $4.66 billion so far.
Uday Kotak, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “Kotak Investment Advisors’ partnership with Allianz is indeed momentous not only for us, but also for the Indian alternative asset management industry. As a growth economy, Indian economy’s capital needs are spread across the spectrum of equity and credit. Allianz brings with it the much-wanted large package of dry powder and KIAL has the expertise in identifying the right opportunities as and when they arise in India.”
Ritu Arora, CEO & CIO Asia, Allianz Investment Management Asia, said, “We are pleased to enter into this long-term partnership with the Kotak Group. The group is deeply ingrained in the Indian credit markets and both groups are committed to strengthening this partnership.”
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU