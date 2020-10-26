Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated PAT up 22% in Q2 to Rs 2,947 cr

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank’s consolidated net profit surged 22 per cent to Rs 2,947 crore in the quarter ending September 2020, from Rs 2,407 crore in the same period last financial year.

On a standalone level, the bank’s net profit was up 27 per cent in Q2FY21 to Rs 2,184 crore, compared to Rs 1,724 crore in Q2FY20. Net interest income of the lender was up 17 per cent to Rs 3,913 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 3,350 crore. And, net interest margin for the lender stood at 4.52 per cent.

The bank set aside Rs 368 crore for provisions and contingencies in Q2FY21, compared to Rs 962 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 408 crore in Q2FY20. As far as covid provisions are compared, the lender set aside just Rs 13 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 616 crore in the previous quarter. So far, as of September 2020, the bank’s Covid-related provisions total up to Rs 1,279 crore which is around 0.62 per cent of its advances.

The bank’s asset quality has improved sequentially as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 2.55 per cent in Q2FY21, compared to 2.7 per cent in Q1FY21. However, but for the apex court’s interim order asking not to classify accounts that were not bad loans till August 31 as NPAs, the bank’s gross NPAs would have been 2.7 per cent and net NPAs would have been 0.74 per cent.

“The bank has, however, made provision for such advances,” it said in an exchange notification.

Slippages for the reporting quarter has come down sequentially and year on year. The lender reported slippages to the tune of Rs 264 crore in Q2FY21, compared to 796 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 1,091 crore Q2FY20. The provision coverage ratio of the bank has improved to 75.6 per cent.

Advances of the lender has de-grown to Rs 2.04 trillion in Q2FY20, compared to Rs 2.13 trillion in Q2FY20. The bank has maintained it will remain cautious as far as expanding its loan book is concerned. Sequentially, the advances have grown marginally from Rs 2.03 trillion in Q1FY21.

Deposits on the other hand have remained more or less flat sequentially at Rs 2.61 trillion in Q2FY21 while it has grown 12 per cent year on year. The CASA ratio as on September 30, 2020 stood at 57.1 per cent compared to 53.6 per cent as on September 30, 2019.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as on September 30, 2020 was 22 per cent, with Tier I ratio at 21.4 per cent as the bank raised more than Rs 7,400 crore through QIP in the July- September quarter.

Shares of the lender are trading 1.31 per cent lower on the BSE at Rs 1,365 post the results.

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)