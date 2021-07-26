Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 standalone net rises 32% on higher other income

Private sector lender reported a 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit in the June quarter of FY22 aided by lower provisions, higher other income. However, it missed the street estimates as Bloomberg analysts estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 1,652 crore.

In Q1FY22, the lender’s net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,642 as against Rs 1,244 in Q1FY21. But on a consolidated basis, net profit of the lender dropped 2.5 per cent to Rs 1,805 crore from Rs 1,853 crore a year ago as Insurance, one of its subsidiaries, posted a loss of Rs 243 crore on account of higher death claims due to Covid-19 in Q1.

The bank's net interest income (NII) was up 6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,942 crore in Q1FY22 over the same period last year and other income more than doubled to Rs 1,583 crore from a year ago. Its net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY22 was 4.6 per cent.

Provisions and contingencies were down 2.8 per cent YoY in the June quarter at Rs 935 crore and sequentially also it saw a significant drop. In the March quarter, the lender had provided Rs 1,179 crore. Further, it is holding Covid-related provisions to the tune of Rs 1,279 crore as of June 30, which it did not dip into in the reporting quarter. Total provisions, including specific, standard and covid related provisions held by the bank at the end of the June quarter stood at Rs 7,445 crore.

The asset quality of the lender deteriorated slightly as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose 31 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.56 per cent at the end of the June quarter. Similarly, net also rose by 7 bps to stand at 1.28 per cent. SMA2 outstanding, which is accounts where the repayment is overdue between 60-90 days, has increased to Rs 430 crore at the end of June compared to Rs 110 crore as of March quarter.

The bank said its collections were impacted in April and May due to the second wave, but have improved since.

The bank has disclosed that as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) covid resolution framework and one-time restructuring scheme for MSMEs, it has implemented restructuring of loans worth Rs 552 crore as of the June quarter compared to Rs 435 crore in the March quarter.

Sequentially, the loan book of the bank has shrunk by almost 3 per cent to Rs 2.17 trillion. Including credit substitutes, the total customer assets of the lender were down 1.46 per cent to Rs 2.35 trillion. On the deposits side, the current account-to-savings account (CASA) ratio of the lender further improved to 60.2 per cent at the end of the June quarter from 56.7 per cent a year ago.

Shares of the lender were trading 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 1,738.95 on the BSE post the announcement of the quarterly

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in Business Standard.