Kotak raises $380 mn in eleventh realty fund, total mop-up crosses $2.2 bn

-
ALSO READ
Residential property launches back on track as consumer sentiment improves
Oberoi, Godrej Prop to gain most from Maharashtra stamp duty cut: Analysts
Robust launches to sustain growth momentum for Oberoi Realty in near term
Mumbai, Pune see residential property sales pick-up following lockdown
Property developers give up profit margins for sales volume: Analysts
-
Kotak Investment Advisors (KIAL) today announced the closure of its new real estate fund which will target a range of real estate financing opportunities in the country.
The $380 million real estate fund is anchored by a clutch of leading global financial investors and is one of the largest dedicated real estate financing funds closed in recent times in the country, the fund manager said, adding that the new fund will target both early-stage and late-stage real estate projects in residential, commercial, retail, warehousing and hospitality sectors.
Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors said, “Our new Real Estate Fund has been closed at an opportune time. We have a flexible investment mandate enabling us to provide much needed capital to address the short-term financial dislocation in the real estate financing market as well as long-term capital to address the liquidity issue.”
Vikas Chimakurthy, CEO, Kotak Realty Fund said, “The new $380 million fund is the eleventh fund in our real estate fund series, since our first fund raised in 2005. With this fund, we cross total raise of $2.2 billion. This demonstrates strong confidence of global investors in our longstanding track record and our ability to source, underwrite and manage real estate investments. We have a robust pipeline of transactions coming through as financing and structured credit solutions. This Fund shall continue to capitalize on our resilient past experience of investing in 60+ real estate transactions.”
The fund has been set up as an alternative investment fund under Sebi regulations managed by the Alternate Asset Management Company, Kotak Investment Advisors.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU