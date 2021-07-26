KPIT Technologies Q1 net up 2.5 times YoY to Rs 60 cr, revenue up 15%

Auto focused mid-cap player KPTI Technologies reported net profit of Rs 60.2 crore for the first quarter of FY22, a growth of 2.5x year-on-year, on sequential basis profit was up 14.2 per cent.

Revenue grew 15 per cent year-on-year at Rs 567.38 crore, on a quarter-on-quarter basis revenue was up 5 per cent. In US dollar terms the company reported revenue growth of 4.3 per cent QoQ at $77.20 million.

“We wanted to start the year on a strong foundation and we have done it with the Q1 numbers. The mobility industry is buoyant with increased investments in electrification, autonomous and digital cockpit. We continue to be committed to zero-defect delivery by instilling the culture of excellence across the organisation,” said Kishore Patil, co-founder, CEO & MD,

He further added, “We have a healthy order book and a decent medium term visibility, giving us confidence of growth in mid-teens for FY22.” With salary hikes, fresher intake, higher operating costs, and other aspects in place, the company expects its EBIDTA to be in the range of 16.5-17 per cent.

The company did not share the rate in the quarter, but Patil did say the firm expects it to go up and stabilise by the second half of the fiscal. KPIT will give increments in this quarter. “We believe we are doing something different when compared to other IT players with our focus and our belief is we are ‘best place to grow’. We may hire in the 800-1,000 range for FY22,” he added.