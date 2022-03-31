L&T appoints former Citibank India head Pramit Jhaveri as director

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has appointed former Chief Executive Officer of India Pramit Jhaveri as independent director.

The board also approved the appointment of Jhaveri as an independent director of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022, said in a statement.

He is also senior advisor to Premji Invest and PJT Partners and an independent director on the board of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Prior to his current activities, he was Vice Chairman - Banking, Asia Pacific Citi. He served as Chief Executive Officer of India from 2010 to 2019.

