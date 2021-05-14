L&T arm bags contracts worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore for Chennai Metro

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured orders worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore from its heavy civil infrastructure business in India.

It has secured an order from Corporation Limited (CMRL) to construct nearly 12 km Twin Bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Road Junction station.

It also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry and exit structures of Chetpet Metro, Royapettah Government Hospital, Thiruvanmiyur Metro Stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways Road Metro Station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations.

This underground Metro Rail tunnel package is a part of Corridor 3 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project and is to be constructed in approximately 52 months by using eight tunnel boring machines working simultaneously in various stretches of the project.The business has also secured another order from Corporation Limited (CMRL) to construct around 8 km of elevated viaduct with 9 elevated Metro Stations starting from Power House to Porur Junction including other associated works.

The elevated corridor includes around 4 km of double deck construction in which both the decks are used for Metro Rail, which will be the first of its kind in India. This elevated Metro Rail package is a part of Corridor 4 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project and is to be constructed in 36 Months.

These projects are the first packages of Phase - II which have been awarded by Both the projects were bagged under stiff competition from domestic and international metro construction players. --IANS

rrb/sn/ash

