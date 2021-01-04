L&T arm wins large engineering order from Hindustan Petroleum JV

-
ALSO READ
L&T trades firm as arm lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery contract
Larsen & Toubro hits over three-month low; stock declines 13% in one month
Larsen & Toubro Infotech surges 6% on healthy September quarter results
Chennai Petroleum to invest Rs 1,850 cr in BS VI auto fuel quality upgrade
Refiners likely to add only a fourth of targeted petrol pumps in India
-
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan.
The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a Petrochemical Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (PFCC) including Propylene Recovery Unit, EPCC-03 Package (capacity: 2.9 MMTPA), for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC.
The order, classified as large, has a size between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore, informed the company in its release.
The PFCC will convert the heavy hydrocarbons from the Vacuum Distillation Unit to produce more valuable gasoline, diesel, propylene and lighter products by the process of catalytic cracking.
ALSO READ: Diversification, deposit growth put IDFC First ahead of Bandhan Bank
“This is another package that LTHE has won from HRRL amid stiff global competition. It will be our endeavour to live up to the trust reposed by HRRL and HPCL in our execution capabilities and quality assurance,” Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Sr. EVP (Energy), Larsen & Toubro Limited and CEO & MD, LTHE was quoted as saying.
LTHE is already executing three packages, namely Residue Up-gradation Facility, Crude Distillation Unit / Vacuum Distillation Unit and Full Conversion Hydrocracker Unit for HPCL’s ongoing Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project at Visakhapatnam. LTHE has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector and bagging this contract from HRRL reinforces our integrated capabilities in executing critical plants for the sector.
The contract is awarded through an international competitive bidding on Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis. With both the Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit and Dual Feed Cracker Unit projects, LTHE has emerged as the largest EPC contractor in the entire Rajasthan Refinery Project.
Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Engineering Services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU