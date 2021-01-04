L&T arm wins large engineering order from Hindustan Petroleum JV

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won an order from Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan.

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is for setting up a Petrochemical Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (PFCC) including Propylene Recovery Unit, EPCC-03 Package (capacity: 2.9 MMTPA), for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. The unit is licensed by TechnipFMC.

The order, classified as large, has a size between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore, informed the company in its release.

The PFCC will convert the heavy hydrocarbons from the Vacuum Distillation Unit to produce more valuable gasoline, diesel, propylene and lighter products by the process of catalytic cracking.

“This is another package that LTHE has won from HRRL amid stiff global competition. It will be our endeavour to live up to the trust reposed by HRRL and in our execution capabilities and quality assurance,” Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Sr. EVP (Energy), Limited and CEO & MD, LTHE was quoted as saying.

LTHE is already executing three packages, namely Residue Up-gradation Facility, Crude Distillation Unit / Vacuum Distillation Unit and Full Conversion Hydrocracker Unit for HPCL’s ongoing Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project at Visakhapatnam. LTHE has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector and bagging this contract from HRRL reinforces our integrated capabilities in executing critical plants for the sector.

The contract is awarded through an international competitive bidding on Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis. With both the Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit and Dual Feed Cracker Unit projects, LTHE has emerged as the largest EPC contractor in the entire Rajasthan Refinery Project.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Engineering Services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.