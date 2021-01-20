L&T arm wins transmission line orders worth up to Rs 5,000 cr in Bangladesh

-
-
The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro has won a slew of Transmission Line orders in Bangladesh.
The scope of these packages involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of extra high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis, the company said in its release today.
In value terms, a large contract would mean an order size between Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.
A fast-growing economy in the region, Bangladesh has embarked on a programme to alleviate infrastructure deficiencies and upgrade its power system to sustain the growth.
L&T construction arm bags orders worth up to Rs 5,000 cr in Bangladesh
To cater to the power demand in emerging load centers and the Greater Dhaka region, several projects are afoot including construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.
“As Bangladesh aims to achieve universal electricity access this year, the enhancement of power transfer capacity will improve the reliability and efficiency of the country’s grid and facilitate integrated development of its capital and the economic growth centers. These projects also will give a fillip to the cross-border electricity trade. The recent wins strengthen the leadership position of our business that caters to Power Transmission & Distribution and Renewables EPC projects in the region”, the release quoted T Madhava Das, whole-time director & senior executive vice president (Utilities) as saying.
