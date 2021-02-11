L&T construction arm wins contracts worth Rs 2,500 cr in Mauritius, UP

L&T Construction's transportation infrastructure business has got an order to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km--a contract valued between Rs 1,000 core and Rs 2,500 crore.

Mauritius's Metro Express Limited (MEL) project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius.

This extension will connect the densely populated Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius, said the company in its release.

The extension will involve the construction of three new stations, viaducts and bridges, track works (with substantial ballastless track including plinth, embedded & grass tracks), DC electric Traction Systems, Ticketing & Passenger Information Systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signaling systems.

L&T is already executing the 26 km Mainline LRT network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis.

The company has also has completed a 12-km section from Rosehill to Victoria station, and this is under commercial operation since January 2020.

The company's railway infrastructure business has also secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL).

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects that are being funded through equity participation by the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh and loans from bilateral/multilateral agencies.

The scope of works includes Design, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Ballastless Track of Standard Gauge in 4 Corridors in Elevated as well as Underground sections of Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects along with supply of fastening systems and associated Ballasted/Ballastless Tracks in 4 Depots.

This order has been secured against stiff competition from various local and major multi-national This win vindicates L&T’s position as a leader in Ballastless Track Technology in India.