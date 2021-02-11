L&T construction arm wins contracts worth Rs 2,500 cr in Mauritius, UP

-
ALSO READ
L&T consolidated Q3 PAT at Rs 2,467 crore, up 5% YoY on lower expenses
L&T Q3 results today: Strong order inflow, liquidity management may aid nos
L&T construction arm is lowest bidder for Uttarakhand railway project
L&T arm wins contract worth up to Rs 5,000 cr from Rail Vikas Nigam
L&T arm wins contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor
-
L&T Construction's transportation infrastructure business has got an order to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km--a contract valued between Rs 1,000 core and Rs 2,500 crore.
Mauritius's Metro Express Limited (MEL) project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius.
This extension will connect the densely populated Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius, said the company in its release.
The extension will involve the construction of three new stations, viaducts and bridges, track works (with substantial ballastless track including plinth, embedded & grass tracks), DC electric Traction Systems, Ticketing & Passenger Information Systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signaling systems.
L&T is already executing the 26 km Mainline LRT network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis.
The company has also has completed a 12-km section from Rosehill to Victoria station, and this is under commercial operation since January 2020.
The company's railway infrastructure business has also secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL).
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects that are being funded through equity participation by the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh and loans from bilateral/multilateral agencies.
The scope of works includes Design, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Ballastless Track of Standard Gauge in 4 Corridors in Elevated as well as Underground sections of Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects along with supply of fastening systems and associated Ballasted/Ballastless Tracks in 4 Depots.
This order has been secured against stiff competition from various local and major multi-national companies. This win vindicates L&T’s position as a leader in Ballastless Track Technology in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU