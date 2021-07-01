L&T Construction bags 'significant' orders for various businesses

-
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday announced that its construction arm has secured 'significant' orders for its various businesses.
The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the significant category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.
The water and effluent treatment business has won a repeat order from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission (SWSM) to implement rural water supply projects providing functional house tap connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the company said in a statement.
The buildings and factories business has secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai's suburb of Mulund, it said.
The scope of the work includes construction of the civil structure including waterproofing, masonry and plastering for seven residential towers with a built-up area of 4.3 million square feet comprising a basement, ground plus 55 floors, it said.
The project is to be executed within stringent timelines, it added.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.
