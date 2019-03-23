L&T expects Mindtree investment to generate above-average returns

The money managers of construction major L&T have changed their capital allocation policy by expecting the Mindtree ‘acquisition’ to generate better returns than the average 5 per cent being generated from the Rs 16,000 crore cash in its books. It’s the effective cash management by L&T that prompted its top shareholders to give their consent for the “hostile” acquisition plan, say company insiders.

According to the current plan, L&T will end up investing Rs 10,700 crore in buying 66 per cent stake in Mindtree. R Shankar Raman, CFO and member of L&T ...