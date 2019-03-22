JUST IN
L&T's Mindtree takeover bid: Things to know about the proposed acquisition

L&T has entered into a deal to buy Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha's 20.32% stake in Mindtree and is looking to pick up another 15% of company shares through open markets.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mindtree
Main building of Mindtree, Bangalore branch | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Mounting the country's first hostile takeover bid in the IT sector, infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro Monday made an offer to buy up to 66 per cent stake in the Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 crore.

L&T has entered into a deal to buy Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha's 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree and has also placed an order with brokers to pick up another 15 per cent of the company shares from the open market.

Why has L&T invested in Mindtree? Why is Mindtree opposing the acquisition?.How is the investment going to take place?. In this podcast, we answer all these questions
