L&T's Mindtree takeover bid: Things to know about the proposed acquisition

Mounting the country's first hostile takeover bid in the IT sector, infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro Monday made an offer to buy up to 66 per cent stake in the for around Rs 10,800 crore.

has entered into a deal to buy Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha's 20.32 per cent stake in and has also placed an order with brokers to pick up another 15 per cent of the company shares from the open market.





Why has invested in Why is Mindtree opposing the acquisition?.How is the investment going to take place?. In this podcast, we answer all these questions