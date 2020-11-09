L&T Finance gets board's approval to raise Rs 3,000 crore via rights issue

Holdings on Monday said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through a

"The board approved the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of a to the eligible equity shareholders of the company," Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

The company said details of the rights issue, including price and entitlement ratio, will be determined in due course.

Shares of Holdings Ltd were trading 0.37 per cent lower at Rs 67.35 apiece on the BSE.

