L&T gets orders worth Rs 27,000 cr from domestic clients in April so far

Engineering conglomerate on Friday announced a significant order win for its building and factories business. With this order, the company has, in April so far, announced order wins worth nearly Rs 27,000 crore.

Most of these orders were from clients in the domestic market, including the private sector. The combined value of these orders is estimated between Rs 14,500 crore to Rs 27,000 crore. The company does not disclose exact order values, but shares a range for the same.

Analysts see these order wins as spill-overs from the quarter ended March, 2020. However, the company stands to gain owing to a large order book and exposure to diverse markets.

The latest orders received by the company are valued at between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, and are related to the setting up of a cement plant, smart data centres and a real estate project. All of these orders are from domestic

This is the fourth order win that the company has announced in April. The earlier ones included building a regional rapid transit system (RRTS) in Uttar Pradesh, orders related to water management systems in Karnataka, power transmission orders from its overseas markets, an IT infrastructure project from the Indian Army (2500-5000) and a distillation unit project for the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). These orders were together valued between Rs 13,500 to Rs 24,500 crore.

"Most of the orders that L&T has reported in the last few days are related to the fourth quarter, where customer clearances would have taken longer. Once slippages from the last quarter are over, we do not expect any fresh orders from the private sector in the near term, except for those coming from international markets or from the government sector,” said Renu Baid, vice president - research at IIFL Institutional Equities.

For the quarter ended December, 2019, L&T’s total order inflow was at Rs 41,579 crore. The company’s outstanding order book was at Rs 3.06 trillion as of December, 2019. In January, the company maintained its full-year guidance of 10-12 per cent growth in order inflow for the full year. The guidance back then, however, did not reflect the Covid-19 and lockdown impact which India saw in March.

Baid expects L&T’s Rs 3.06 trillion order book to put it on a strong footing compared to its peers. “Most capital goods have an order backlog for the next six-nine months, post that there will be concerns on revenue visibility. With a Rs 3 trillion worth of order book, L&T is an outlier, which should keep it occupied for atleast 18-20 months if not more,” she said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities also expect like L&T to further consolidate the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) markets in terms of tender wins. “Companies having strong balance sheets with minimum leverage will stand to gain given the tight liquidity scenario. Some smaller and marginal players will suffer due to leverage leading to reduction in competitive intensity in some tenders and gradual consolidation by larger players. This will play positively for L&T,” analysts with the brokerage firm wrote in a note dated April 17.