Blackstone emerges as front-runner to buy South City Mall in Kolkata
L&T Infotech board evaluates CEO and MD Sanjay Jalona's extension

Sanjay Jalona is likely to get another term to lead the IT services firm

Debasis Mohapatra 

LTI CEO & MD Sanjay Jalona

L&T Infotech's CEO & MD Sanjay Jalona is likely to get another term to lead the IT services firm after his tenure is comes to an end in August. Sources said board of the firm is weighing an extension proposal.
First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 01:36 IST

