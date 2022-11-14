JUST IN
SREI Equipment Finance auditor reports Rs 13,110-cr fraudulent transactions
Infosys BPM opens AI, automation unit in Poland for global clients
Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed as Prasar Bharati CEO
Auto component suppliers to log 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: ICRA
Economic uncertainty a threat for flexi-work model: LinkedIn research
Supreme Court dismisses SEBI's review petition against Reliance Industries
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment medication
Unicorn startup Darwinbox may go for IPO in next 3 years: Co-founder
Tata Sons start process to bring all its airlines under one roof: Report
Paytm on path to profitability; Oct loan disbursement up 387% YoY: CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » News
SREI Equipment Finance auditor reports Rs 13,110-cr fraudulent transactions
Business Standard

L&T Infotech-Mindtree merger comes into effect; becomes 5th-largest IT firm

Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree merger received the approval from National Company Law Tribunal

Topics
L&T Infotech | L&T Mindtree | MindTree

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mindtree campus

IT companies Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree announced on Monday that their merger has come into effect following approval from regulators and shareholders. The merged entity LTIMindtree is now the fifth-largest IT services company in India in terms of current market capitalisation.

As part of the merger, 73 shares of LTI will be granted to each shareholder of Mindtree for every 100 shares of Mindtree. L&T, the merging entity's parent company will own 68.73 per cent of it. November 24 has been set as the record date to identify Mindtree shareholders who are qualified to receive equity shares of LTI, according to a BSE filing.

A M Naik, Group Chairman of L&T and Chairman of LTIMindtree, said, “LTIMindtree is integral to L&T’s technology-led growth vision and is poised to play a crucial role in the expansion and diversification of our services portfolio. The highly complementary strengths of LTI and Mindtree make this integration a win-win proposition for all our stakeholders — clients, partners, investors, shareholders, employees, and communities — furthering L&T’s tradition of innovation, excellence, trust, and empathy.”

LTI and Mindtree had announced their intent to merge in May 2022 and the effective date for the company to start operating is November 14. LTIMindtree will thus become the fifth-largest IT services company in India in terms of current market capitalisation. LTIMindtree, a scaledp-up IT services provider has a client portfolio of more than 750 leading global enterprises from all key industry verticals, and nearly 90,000 professionals spread in more than 30 countries across five continents.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of L&T, and ViceChairman of LTIMindtree, said, “We are grateful to the authorities for the swift passage of the proposed transaction through statutory processes and for its approval in a record time. This integration is much more than just the coming together of two highly successful companies. It is about turning the collective wisdom of the two companies into a much larger force for creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, said, “Amid the proliferation of new business models and revenue streams in a rapidly converging world, LTIMindtree will help businesses proactively take on and shape the future by harnessing the full power of digital technologies. Armed with top talent, comprehensive offerings, and a cumulative experience of more than five decades, LTIMindtree brings the diversity of scale and capabilities required to help businesses reimagine possibilities, deliver impact, and get to the future, faster.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on L&T Infotech

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.